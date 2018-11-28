Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland & More Stars In Sequined Dresses That Are Perfect For The Holidays

Sequin dresses are perfect for the holiday season! Get your party outfit inspo from celebs like Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland and Hailee Steinfeld who’ve been spotted in stunning, shimmery looks!

With the days getting darker, we need to think of some other ways to bring some shine into our lives. Enter: sequin dresses. The glitzy ensembles are a staple during the holiday season year after year – and 2018 is no exception. So if you’re like me, you’ve probably been searching “glittery dresses” on every online outlet from Amazon to ASOS for the perfect New Year’s Eve look. But sometimes that search needs a jumping off point, and that’s where celebs like Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland, Emma Roberts come in to help.

Black never goes out of style, which is why Swift’s 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars party look still deserves to be mentioned more than four years later. The “Delicate” singer appeared holiday-ready in a shimmery Julien Macdonald number that featured a high neckline, a chiffon panel sleeve, and a fitted silhouette. Ever the lover of red lipstick, Swift matched the look with a ruby matte lip and a similarly colored clutch. Incorporating red into your handbag and makeup is the perfect way to take any shimmery black dress to the next level for a holiday party.

Roberts also seemed to be feeling festive at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, In A Relationship. The actress attended the Oct. 30 event in a Markarian sequined gown which was cinched in at the waist with a velvet bow in a pretty scarlet hue. The spaghetti straps of the dress were also made of the same seasonally-appropriate fabric. She finished off her look with a pair of suede Christian Louboutin stilettos.

But you don’t just need to stick to black and red. Nicole Kidman recently stunned in a champagne midi-length Rodarte dress when she attended the Governors Awards on Nov. 18. The soft hue looked beautiful on her, and is just as fitting for a holiday party as gold or silver. Check out our gallery above for even more sequined dress inspiration for the holiday season!