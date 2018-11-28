Selena Gomez Admits ‘I Feel Insecure All The Time’ When Discussing Body Image In New Interview

Selena Gomez just got real. In a new interview, the singer revealed that just like the rest of us, she is plagued by insecurities. See what she had to say!

On the surface, Selena Gomez, 26, may seem like the most confident woman in the world, but the singer got candid about body image in a new interview, and well, she’s just like the rest of us! Selena revealed that she has her fair share of insecurities, and awkward days from time to time. “I always like to have some quality where I bring out the best in a girl, ’cause I was that girl, I mean I feel insecure all the time, I feel awkward,” she told Elle, when speaking of her new activewear collection, Strong Girl. “It’s something where I feel like I can connect with them through music, through film, and now I get to do it with this,” she added.

With her new activewear line, which is in collaboration with PUMA, Sel set out to make simple, encouraging athletic wear pieces.”I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in,” she added in the interview. “My assistant, she’ll wear workout clothes everyday. But she doesn’t work out. It’s just become a lifestyle, and she loves it. She loves how she feels and she loves how she wears it, and I mean, that’s what I want everybody to feel. She’s inspired me a lot too.” Somehow, Selena just became SO much more relatable!

We are so happy to see Selena looking happy and healthy in her campaign with Puma. In the new ad, which was shared on Instagram, we see the “Back To You” singer and other young women talking about what makes them strong. Selena describes herself as both a “risk taker” and “strong” in the video clip, and rightfully so! It’s been a tough year for the superstar, who was hospitalized at the end of September for a dangerously low white blood cell count, in connection to her 2017 kidney transplant.

One thing’s for sure, Selena is strong inside and out. “I think it’s important—I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are,” she adds in her interview. Cheers to that! You can check out the SGxPUMA Collection when it becomes available on Dec. 12 at PUMA.com and in select stores.