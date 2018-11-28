It’s not every day we see a movie star going for a naked scooter ride through a major city, but Sebastian Stan did just that on a jaunt through Athens, Greece. We’ve got the wild pics.

Sebastian Stan has never had a problem getting naked for a movie role and his latest film is no different. The Avengers star stripped down to his birthday suit for his new movie Monday and filmed a wild scooter chase scene around Athens, Greece while in the buff. And he wasn’t alone either, as Irish actress Denise Gough was in the nude pressed behind him on the back of the bike. Paparazzi caught the epic nude scene as it was being filmed during the night on Nov. 27, as camera crews for the film captured the naked escapades. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Sebastian, 36, looked as if he was staying in character by having a serious face as he focused on driving the scooter, occasionally turning around to look behind him as it appeared he was having to do a naked escape in some kind of chase scene. Denise however was having the time of her life, smiling and looking like she was having a blast as she pressed her nude body up against Sebastian.

The actor has taken it all off in movies before and is totally cool with being naked on the big screen. In 2015’s dark comedy The Bronze, he played a gymnastics coach who had a very flexible nude scene with Melissa Rauch‘s former Olympian character. “I was a maybe too enthusiastic about it,” Seb told Vulture, “but I certainly, uh, brought everything I had.”

“I really enjoyed the people I was working with, and when they explained to me what the scene was about, it was so funny,” he recalled. “I just thought, You know what, you’ve just got to jump in the water sometimes, right? You’ve just got to take your clothes off and go for it.” He never had a second thought about the decision to go nude. “No, that’s the thing, I had no hesitation,” he laughed. “I was very happy about it.”