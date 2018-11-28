Exclusive
Scott Disick’s ‘Very Impressed’ With Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Hot’ New ‘GQ’ Pics

Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy ‘GQ Mexico’ photo spread was flawless — she’s never been more fit. And her ex, Scott Disick, thinks so, too. Here’s what he had to say!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has always been a total knockout, but lately she’s been taking her sex appeal to new levels. We think her latest photoshoot for GQ Mexico just might be her hottest one ever. It’s clear from her totally nude pic that every inch of Kourtney’s revenge body is well toned. And we aren’t the only ones that have taken notice of her fire physique. A friend of the brunette beauty tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her baby daddy Scott Disick, 35, complimented her on the pics.

“Scott was very impressed with how hot Kourtney looked in her GQ pics,” revealed our source. “He gave her credit and was very complimentary of how she owned the shoot. Of course Scott being Scott he also took it as a chance to get in some digs at Kourtney about how she looks better now than when they were together.” Sounds like Scott might have some regrets? Or is it just some friendly teasing between amicable exes?

Luckily Kourtney doesn’t take Scott too seriously these days. “Kourtney can laugh it off when he takes those shots,” says our source, “because she knows she’s in the best shape of her life. She has never felt sexier or more confident, she feels like she’s in her prime. All the hours in the gym are a big part of her body confidence being so high, but she also loves dating younger guys, they make her feel so sexy and empowered.” We love how Kourtney is owning her power and living her best life. It wasn’t all that long ago that Scott was making her cry, so we’re sure it must be pretty sweet to have him singing her praises.