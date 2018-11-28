‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Confirms He Left Rehab: ‘Longest 90 Days Of My Life’

Ryan Edwards has finally finished his three-month stint in rehab, his wife Mackenzie has confirmed, while opening up about the state of their marriage.

They’re fine! That’s what Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie is saying about her marriage to the former Teen Mom OG star. The 21-year-old mom-of-two took to her Instagram Stories feed on Nov. 28 to make that abundantly clear, while confirming that her 30-year-old husband is now out of rehab after a 90-day stint. “We’re fine,” Mackenzie said, while addressing rumors that their relationship is in trouble. “It’s not as exciting as it sounds, but we’re good.” She then added, “Yes, they were the longest 90 days of my life. No, he did not leave early and, no, I am not getting a divorce. Damn.” Mackenzie’s comments come days after she denied reports that Ryan was released on Thanksgiving Day.

Mackenzie also explained why she felt the need to publicly comment on the state of her marriage. “So a lot of the response has been like, ‘Why don’t you just ignore it and move on,’” she said. “And that’s all fine and dandy, but if your life was out there and you were going through difficult things, you’d want the truth too.”

Mackenzie is not the only member of the Edwards family to confirm that Ryan – who went into an Alabama facility earlier this fall – completed the full 90-day stay and did not leave early. His mom Jen Edwards told The Ashley Reality Roundup that her son did indeed leave the facility on Nov. 27 and not earlier as some outlets had previously reported.

Ryan’s battle with substance abuse has been a familiar storyline to Teen Mom OG fans, as his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout has openly discussed her fears for the father of her 10-year-old son Bentley. “To be honest with you, I feel better that he is in jail because I know he’s safe there,” she said in an August episode of the podcast Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley. Maci was specifically referring to Ryan’s July 23 arrest for heroin possession. He was released from Tennessee’s Hamilton County Jail a week later on July 31.

In a separate Instagram Stories post on Nov. 28, Mackenzie shared an inspirational message that initially appeared on The United Recovery Project’s Instagram page. The message read, “You can rise up from anything. You can completely recreate yourself. Nothing is permanent. You’re not stuck. You have choices. You can think new thoughts. You can learn something new. You can create new habits. All that matters is that you decide today and never look back.” She added her own caption, “Still I rise.”