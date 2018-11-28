Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Would ‘Love’ Another Baby Together Despite Relationship Drama

No, Jen Harley isn’t pregnant, but she and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro want to change that one day! We’ve learned exclusively that the on-again couple would ‘love’ another baby!

Despite their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are ready to expand their family. Multiple sources have told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Jersey Shore sweethearts, who already have one daughter, Ariana, together, would “love” to welcome another little one into their lives. “As crazy as it may sound to absolutely everybody who knows them, Ronnie says he would love to have another baby with Jen,” a source close to Ron told us. It’s partly because he thinks the baby would heal their relationship and bring them closer together!

Not… the best idea, right? Ron doesn’t care, the source said. “He’s really unable to get a full grip on reality, and he genuinely doesn’t realize how dysfunctional they are together,” they said. “Ronnie has every excuse under the sun for every time they fight, which is even more often than people realize; he’s just unable to accept that he and Jen are like oil and water.”A second source told us EXCLUSIVELY that Jen is on the same page as her partner.

“Jen has always wanted a big family and would love to have another baby with Ronnie,” they said. But before they do, Jen is being realistic; she wants to work on their relationship. Smart! “[Jen] understands the issues in their relationship, and has been working really hard through counseling to deal with their problems in a more mature manner. But through counseling, they are learning how to approach issues like adults and have been doing much better. That’s not to say they don’t have fights like any normal couple, but they realize how important it is for their daughter to be raised in a happy and healthy environment, and are willing to do anything to make that happen.”

Ronnie’s friends and families all have opinions about their plans, but they’re keeping their mouthes shut, a third source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They know that they’ll never get through to [Ronnie] and he’s going to do whatever he wants to do. Ron gets very upset when people try to tell him what to do.

He’s stubborn like that. So, they’ve decided to just support him and love on Ariana to avoid fights.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Ronnie and Jen’s reps for comment, but did not immediately hear back.