Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Would ‘Love’ Another Baby Together Despite Relationship Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley
Courtesy of Instagram
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jersey Shor star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Jen Harley, 31, was charged and held on $3,000 bail after she allegedly attacked the reality TV star and dragged him with a car in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pictured: Ref: SPL5006323 250618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: LVMPD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

No, Jen Harley isn’t pregnant, but she and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro want to change that one day! We’ve learned exclusively that the on-again couple would ‘love’ another baby!

Despite their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are ready to expand their family. Multiple sources have told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Jersey Shore sweethearts, who already have one daughter, Ariana, together, would “love” to welcome another little one into their lives. “As crazy as it may sound to absolutely everybody who knows them, Ronnie says he would love to have another baby with Jen,” a source close to Ron told us. It’s partly because he thinks the baby would heal their relationship and bring them closer together!

Not… the best idea, right? Ron doesn’t care, the source said. “He’s really unable to get a full grip on reality, and he genuinely doesn’t realize how dysfunctional they are together,” they said. “Ronnie has every excuse under the sun for every time they fight, which is even more often than people realize; he’s just unable to accept that he and Jen are like oil and water.”A second source told us EXCLUSIVELY that Jen is on the same page as her partner.

“Jen has always wanted a big family and would love to have another baby with Ronnie,” they said. But before they do, Jen is being realistic; she wants to work on their relationship. Smart! “[Jen] understands the issues in their relationship, and has been working really hard through counseling to deal with their problems in a more mature manner. But through counseling, they are learning how to approach issues like adults and have been doing much better. That’s not to say they don’t have fights like any normal couple, but they realize how important it is for their daughter to be raised in a happy and healthy environment, and are willing to do anything to make that happen.”

Ronnie’s  friends and families all have opinions about their plans, but they’re keeping their mouthes shut, a third source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They know that they’ll never get through to [Ronnie] and he’s going to do whatever he wants to do. Ron gets very upset when people try to tell him what to do.
He’s stubborn like that. So, they’ve decided to just support him and love on Ariana to avoid fights.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Ronnie and Jen’s reps for comment, but did not immediately hear back. 