Why JWoww’s Husband Roger Mathews Is More Convinced Than Ever They Can Save Marriage

After JWoww invited her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, over for Thanksgiving, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s ‘determined’ to salvage their fractured marriage!

Something must have been in the turkey that Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 28, served on Thanksgiving, because her husband, Roger Mathews, 43, is convinced that he can get her to call off the divorce. Though JWoww filed the papers in September, she still had Roger over for Turkey Day, and he thinks this is a sign. “Roger was so grateful that Jenni included him in Thanksgiving,” a friend of Roger EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He tried his best to be the perfect dad and partner for the day and he came away from the holiday more convinced than ever that they can save the marriage.

“The fact that Jenni is still including Roger in holidays and still wants to do things as a family means so much to him,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s taking it as a huge sign that there is still hope for them. He knows it’s up to him to fix things and he’s determined to do it. He’s taking every chance he can to show Jenni that he is ready to step up and being the husband she deserves and wants.” Roger has stepped up his game since JWoww filed the papers. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in October (awkward!) with a carriage ride, and they reunited shortly afterward to take their 4-year-old daughter, Meilani, to a Trolls exhibit in NYC. Roger has plenty more in store once the December holidays roll around.

“He’s planning to go all out this Christmas spoiling her and the kids,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “He wants to show her every way he can that she’s the only one for him and that he’ll do anything to win her and his family back.”

However, Roger might be in for a “Blue Christmas,” because JWoww’s not really looking to reconcile. She invited Roger over to Thanksgiving because to her, it was important to have her children’s father in their lives. “Just because she invites him to holidays and family functions, which she intends to continue doing, doesn’t mean she wants to stop the divorce or has changed her mind about anything,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. So, if Roger thinks he can somehow get Jenni to call off the divorce before New Year’s Eve, he better hope for some Christmas magic in his stocking.