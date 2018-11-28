Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Reunite For Intimate Dinner At Her Fave Restaurant — Back Together?

Wonder what Chris Brown thinks about this? Rihanna and her billionaire ex-bae, Hassan Jameel, had dinner together in Santa Monica. Are these two giving love a second chance?

Rihanna, 30, met up with Hassan Jameel at the upscale Giorgio Baldi restaurant — her favorite! — in Santa Monica on Nov. 27, according to the Daily Mail. The two arrived “surrounded by bodyguards and entered the restaurant’s private room through the back door, before spending three hours at dinner,” the source tells the Mail. Rihanna was photographed arriving in a black coat and gold necklace – CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES – but Hassan was not captured on film. Yet, Daily Mail reports eagle-eyed fans saw both him and Rihanna earlier in the day at an event thrown by Rivian, an electric car line in which Jameel is an investor.

Does this mean Rihanna and Hassan are headed for another makeup after their latest breakup? The couple’s latest split came around the start of the month, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Rihanna was “totally single again,” adding that “things kind of fizzled between her and Hassan a while ago.” It turns out that both their schedules were way too busy for them to make it work (as Hassan is the deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, a family-owned diversified business operating in 30 countries, and Rihanna is, well, Rihanna.) It also didn’t really help that Rihanna “often didn’t feel like a priority to him.”

Prior to this split, Rihanna met up with Hassan while on a sexy Mexican vacation in July. Their reunion happened right after another round of breakup rumors. “They have a very strong physical connection, and when they fight it can get pretty heated, but then they have crazy good make-up sex and everything is great between them until they fight again,” a source told HollywoodLife.com at the time. These two also “suffer from a jealous streak,” and since they lead independent lives, “trust issues” come into play. They fight, they break up, and a few months later, they get back together.

It’ll be interesting to see if Chris Brown will leave any comments on Rihanna’s Instagram after this? He and Rihanna have reportedly been in contact for years, and this came to light after he left a particularly thirsty emoji on one of her sexy pics. While Chris would gladly let the world know just how much he loves Rihanna, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she made it clear that he needs to stay in his lane. It’ll be interesting to see if he stays mum about this dinner.