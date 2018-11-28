‘RHONJ’: Margaret Slams Jennifer For Having ‘The Worst Manners’ — ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

Yikes! The ladies’ Oklahoma vacation ended on a sour note during the Nov. 28 episode of ‘RHONJ’, when Jennifer insulted Margaret.

We can’t imagine Margaret will ever invite Jennifer to accompany her on another business trip to Oklahoma, following the Nov. 28 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Not only did Jennifer try to “one-up” everyone throughout the ladies’ trip to the midwest, but once she had a few glasses of wine inside her, she insulted anyone that crossed her path. For example, after a hoe-down that Margaret called “fabulous”, Jennifer asked, “What is this country music? What a f***ing snore. People listen to that music?” before suggesting Margaret’s friend could have played house music for them so they could get “turnt up.”

“Are you kidding me?” a very disturbed Margaret asked before saying, “Okay. That’s socially inappropriate.” Then Jennifer said, “Whatever, Margaret. Cry me a river,” and everyone’s jaws hit the floor. “Seriously? You have the worst manners,” Margaret yelled, but Jennifer disagreed. “Now, I’m getting insulted. I’m not trying to one-up anybody. I’m trying to make nice. I don’t like the music! I’m entitled to my opinion.”

When Jackie said there’s a “time and a place” for stuff like that, and insisted that Polly went out of her way to make everyone feel welcome in her home, Jennifer just yelled, “OMG!”

“It’s not like ‘Whose dick is bigger?’ Do you know what I’m saying?” Margaret asked, referring to all the times Jennifer had tried to one-up them on the trip. Especially when Jennifer mentioned how amazing her New Jersey backyard sunsets look in comparison to the one they witnessed in Oklahoma.

Jennifer still didn’t think she was being rude, but agreed to work on her manners. She also thanked Polly for inviting her into her home and said she was gracious for everything she had done. However, we’re not sure Jennifer will be able to fix her way. Only time will tell.