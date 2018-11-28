‘Shahs Of Sunset’s Reza Farahan Reveals Plans For Kids With Adam Neely: Baby Name Ideas & More

Reza and Adam are getting ready to grow their family! The ‘Shahs of Sunset’ stars opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about how many kids they want — and when! We’ve got all the details.

It sounds like Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, 46, and her husband aren’t the only Shahs of Sunset stars making family plans! Reza Farahan, 45, spoke to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how he and Adam Neely, 33, are preparing for their first. “We are putting our condo that we’ve lived in for five years on the market on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and we’re gonna use the proceeds from the condo to fund the baby process,” he explained. “We’re going to use the money from the condo to buy the eggs and do all of that. We’re currently trying to figure out what agency we’re going to work with, and who we’re buying eggs from.

And while he may consider the whole idea to be “kind of terrifying,” that hasn’t stopped Reza from brainstorming baby names! “I am very much on board with classic, strong, some might call Biblical names — like Matthew, Johnathan,” he said. “Names that are really beefy because I don’t want my kids to get the sh*t kicked out of them. We’re definitely going to go much more conventional just for our kids’ sakes. Just really strong, classic American names.” But they may have to come up with two because Adam wants twins! “If it was up to him, we’d be having a boy and a girl,” his husband said. “I would be the father of one, he’d be the father of the other, and obviously the mother would be the same. I don’t necessarily think that that’s the best route for us to take because we’d be so overwhelmed once the kids got here, but it’s definitely an option.”

If Reza had his choice, though, the couple would adopt. “It’s such a selfless act and I think there’s so many kids that need homes,” the reality star added. “For us to go through the process, the time, the agony, the money and everything that goes along with trying to have our own biological kids as two gay men — I don’t necessarily think that it’s worth it.”

Sounds like these two have really been thinking all of their options through, which is so great. And while nothing is certain yet, we can’t wait for their upcoming baby announcement. Reza and Adam, who already share four cats and a dog, are going to be awesome dads!