Ah, the life of a royal. Glitz, glamour, and…drama? Apparently, Prince Harry, 34, was not very happy with his brother, Prince William, 36, after an incident involving his now wife, Meghan Markle, 37. An insider has revealed that back when Harry and Meghan were engaged, the dashing prince felt his brother simply was not doing enough to welcome her to the family! “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” the source said, to Vanity Fair’s royal reporter. Oh snap!

Thankfully, there was some help remedying the situation. Prince Charles is said to have stepped in to resolve the rift between the brothers. “They had a bit of a fall out, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them,” the source added. Where is the bad blood really stemming from? It comes amid whispers of a tiff between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, due to the announcement that Harry and Meghan will be moving away from Kensington Palace.

We don’t blame the happy couple for wanting to move away from the bustling palace, given that they are expecting their first child together! It was announced on Nov. 24, that the pair would be ditching their Kensington digs, for “a very special place,” according to a royal statement. The pair made the decision to move out of their Nottingham Cottage home at Kensington Palace in London and move into the Frogmore Cottage home at the Windsor Estate in Berkshire as they prepare for the birth of their first child due in the spring, the palace announced. We are so excited for Meghan and Harry’s big move, but can’t help but wonder if tension between the royal brothers is part of the reason for relocating!

Regardless of what drama surrounds them, Meghan and Harry look happier than ever. The couple stepped out together for the Royal Variety Performance at the London Royal Palladium on Nov. 19, and were all smiles. The former actress even dazzled attendees when she joined Harry in a rendition of “God Save The Queen” and the National Anthem. It looked like the pair had a blast!