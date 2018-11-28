Paris Hilton Breaks Silence On Failed Engagement With Chris Zylka 9 Days After Split: I Need ‘Me Time’

Paris Hilton is finally revealing why she called off her 11 month engagement to Chris Zylka. While she’s ‘obsessed with love stories,’ the marriage wasn’t meant to be.

Paris Hilton has broken her silence about why she and fiance Chris Zylka suddenly split up after being engaged for the past 11 months. The heiress appeared on The Talk on Nov. 28 and told the panelists, “I’m just really having my ‘me time,’” Paris shared. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance. I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision,” she explained.

Hmmm, it wasn’t exactly a whirlwind romance as Paris and Chris dated for over a year before he popped the question with a 20 carat diamond ring on a mountaintop in Aspen last January. She had been actively planning her wedding when on Nov. 19 it was revealed that the nuptials were off, as well as her entire relationship with Chris. There are no hard feelings though as Paris added, “But I wish him the best and one day I would like to get married and have children. But for right now I’m just focusing on myself and my work,” as the audience gave her a round of applause.

This is the first time Paris, 37, has spoken publicly about the reasons behind her split from the 33-year-old The Leftovers actor. After reports surfaced that the pair were done, the businesswoman took to Instagram with a quote from her idol Marilyn Monroe. ”I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they’re right. You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself. And sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”

Things seemed to be going fine a month before the split, as Paris told us EXCLUSIVELY about her 2019 wedding plans as well as dreams of starting a family on Oct. 16. “I was with [my sister, Nicky Hilton] all week in New York playing with my nieces every day, so I can’t wait for that day one day,” she told us in at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Rock the Runway fundraiser in Los Angeles. “I can’t wait to have a family! I love children.” Well, her future kids just won’t be with Chris now.