Nicole Kidman Looks Like A Beautiful Bird In Feather & Satin Look — See Wild Outfit

Feathered fashion! Nicole Kidman rocked a wild look at an awards show in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 28 and we’re not sure how to feel! See pics below!

Nicole Kidman, 51, really stood out at the 32nd ARIA Awards at The Star, in Sydney, Australia on November 28, 2018. Wearing a nude Oscar De La Renta jumpsuit, she cozied up to husband Keith Urban on the red carpet. The top of the outfit was voluminous thanks to fluffy feathers. It was strapless and showed off her toned arms. The pants were satin, and I don’t know how she managed to stay wrinkle-free for the carpet, but she did it, and it looked amazing. It’s actually not a jumpsuit — it’s two pieces from the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2019 collection. She’s wearing the “Feather Embroidered Cady Pesante Blouse and Ivory Silk Charmeuse Pants,” according to the brand.

This outfit is kind of a lot, but I love it! I think Nicole pulls it off to perfection! She has a ton of confidence, and seems really happy and healthy, so she rocked it! This look is actually subdued compared to the massive feather ball gown by Valentino that Lady Gaga wore at the Venice Film Festival in late August. Now, THAT was a show-stopper! Nicole’s style continues to evolve and we love it!

Of course, Nicole’s hair and makeup was stunning as well. She wore her hair back, in a loose, low ponytail with waves. Her makeup was glowing and gorgeous, and she wore a slightly smokey eye. She looks so great because she really takes care of her skin. She is a Neutrogena brand ambassador and is adamant about wearing sunscreen every day of the year! See more gorgeous stars wearing jumpsuits in the gallery attached above.