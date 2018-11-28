Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Blue Gown & Nick Jonas Wears Traditional Indian Garb At Puja Ceremony

It won’t long before they’re husband and wife! Ahead of their marriage, Nick Jonas joined Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai, donning traditional Indian garb for their puja ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, smiled for the cameras on Nov. 28, as the soon-to-be-married couple attended their puja ceremony at her mother’s home in Mumbai, according to E! News. The two dressed accordingly, with Priyanka wearing a powder blue outfit embellished with pink flowers, a Manish Malhotra World designs. Nick’s outfit was by the same designer, and he wore a pink kurta pyjama. They both opted for a pair of sunglasses since the sun was shining bright down on their love. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES.

A puja ceremony is “showing reverence to a god, a spirit, or another aspect of the divine through invocations, prayers, songs, and rituals. An essential part of puja for the Hindu devotee is making a spiritual connection with the divine. Most often that contact is facilitated through an object: an element of nature, a sculpture, a vessel, a painting, or a print,” according to the Smithsonian Institute. The Ganesh Puja, according to Marriage.com, “is performed mainly for good luck as Lord Ganesh is believed to be the destroyer of obstacles and evils. The ceremony prepares the couple for a new beginning. A traditional Hindu wedding is incomplete without Ganesh Puja.”

This puja is just the start of several traditions Priyanka and Nick will partake in over the course of their wedding celebrations. The two, according to E! News, are expected to fly to Jodhpur tomorrow. It’s there where they will conduct their Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. The two are expected to tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony over the coming weekend, with a Christian ceremony to follow. This follows their elaborate Thanksgiving dinner they had in Delhi, which seemed to include EVERY member of the Chopra and Jonas family.

Speaking of the Jonas brothers, Joe Jonas and his fiancé, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, were also at the puja event. Joe was dressed in blue, according to E! News, while Sophie donned red and yellow. “They all seem to be great friends and enjoy being together,” a source told E! News of the two couples. Joe is set to be one of Nick’s groomsmen, along with the other Jonas Brothers — Kevin Jonas and “bonus Jonas” Frankie Jonas.