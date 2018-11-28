Watch
BTS’ Namjoon Jokes AAA Stands For ‘Army Army Army’ After Winning At 2018 AAA — Watch

BTS at AAA
KIM HEE-CHUL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Members of the South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' wave as they arrive for the 'Asia Artist Awards 2018' at Paradise City, Art Space Plaza in Incheon, South Korea, 28 November 2018. The Asia Artist Awards is an award ceremony held to honor artist who make notable achievements in K-Pop, K-Drama, and K-Movies. Asia Artist Awards 2018, Incheon City, Korea - 28 Nov 2018
Members of the South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' pose as they arrive for the 'Asia Artist Awards 2018' at Paradise City, Art Space Plaza in Incheon, South Korea, 28 November 2018. The Asia Artist Awards is an award ceremony held to honor artist who make notable achievements in K-Pop, K-Drama, and K-Movies. Asia Artist Awards 2018, Incheon City, Korea - 28 Nov 2018
You heard the man say it: Namjoon has declared once more that AAA stands for ‘Army Army Army!’ Watch the adorable video from the awards show of RM and BTS!

Asia Artist Awards is so 2017. It’s all about Army Army Army this year! Kim Namjoon (aka RM) declared that’s what AAA stands for now in a hilarious moment from his speech at the awards show on November 28. BTS won the coveted Popularity Award — duh — and the band made a passionate speech as they accepted. “Thanks to our ARMY,” they said in the emotional speech, referring to BTS’ incredible, loyal fan base. “As we receive this award, we will work harder for music. Thank you!”

Ugh, we love BTS so much! It seems like no other band not only recognizes their fans, but also acknowledges how much work the fans put into promoting their music! What’s funny is that Namjoon actually made the “Army Army Army” joke in 2016 when BTS won both Best Artist Award (Singer) and Best Icon Award (Singer). What a year!

During the 2018 acceptance speech, Hoseok cutely said “you guys are now fans of a popular group,” and Bangtan’s responses were totally priceless. Namjoon couldn’t hold it together, Jungkook turned to walk away, and the other three guys — Yoongi, Jimin, and Tae — were totally bashful and shy. As one of their superfans, @130613ot7bts, put it on Twitter, “We stan confident kings speaking the truth.” Amen!

Leave it to BTS fans to be super extra about this. Someone changed the Asia Artist Awards Wikipedia page! It was pretty damn funny: “Army Army Army (abbreviated AAA) is an awards ceremony organized by South Korea-based business newspaper Money Today and its global media brands StarNews and MTN. It honors outstanding achievements and international contributions of Asian artists in television, film, and music. The same awards are given to multiple winners and the awards are difficult to distinguish from each other. Miss may or may not be operational during performances.” The shade of it all!