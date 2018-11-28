You heard the man say it: Namjoon has declared once more that AAA stands for ‘Army Army Army!’ Watch the adorable video from the awards show of RM and BTS!

Asia Artist Awards is so 2017. It’s all about Army Army Army this year! Kim Namjoon (aka RM) declared that’s what AAA stands for now in a hilarious moment from his speech at the awards show on November 28. BTS won the coveted Popularity Award — duh — and the band made a passionate speech as they accepted. “Thanks to our ARMY,” they said in the emotional speech, referring to BTS’ incredible, loyal fan base. “As we receive this award, we will work harder for music. Thank you!”

Ugh, we love BTS so much! It seems like no other band not only recognizes their fans, but also acknowledges how much work the fans put into promoting their music! What’s funny is that Namjoon actually made the “Army Army Army” joke in 2016 when BTS won both Best Artist Award (Singer) and Best Icon Award (Singer). What a year!

During the 2018 acceptance speech, Hoseok cutely said “you guys are now fans of a popular group,” and Bangtan’s responses were totally priceless. Namjoon couldn’t hold it together, Jungkook turned to walk away, and the other three guys — Yoongi, Jimin, and Tae — were totally bashful and shy. As one of their superfans, @130613ot7bts, put it on Twitter, “We stan confident kings speaking the truth.” Amen!

Namjoon did the AAA = Army Army Army again just like in 2016. I'm crying, he's so precious @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0m1P2XMnk2 — Sweetiepiee (@jeonss97) November 28, 2018

Leave it to BTS fans to be super extra about this. Someone changed the Asia Artist Awards Wikipedia page! It was pretty damn funny: “Army Army Army (abbreviated AAA) is an awards ceremony organized by South Korea-based business newspaper Money Today and its global media brands StarNews and MTN. It honors outstanding achievements and international contributions of Asian artists in television, film, and music. The same awards are given to multiple winners and the awards are difficult to distinguish from each other. Miss may or may not be operational during performances.” The shade of it all!