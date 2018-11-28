School Teacher, 37 & Baby Daughter, 10 Mos., Attacked & Killed By Grizzly Bear In Shocking Tragedy

This is so sad. A new mom and her baby girl were attacked by a grizzly bear while on maternity leave in a Canadian cabin.

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her ten-month-old daughter Adele Roesholt were killed by a grizzly bear near Einarson Lake, Canada, according to CBC News. The mother/daughter pair were found by the Quebec native’s boyfriend Gjermund Roesholt when he returned to their Canadian cabin on Monday, Nov. 26 around 3:00. He’d been staying in the remote cabin with his girlfriend and daughter for three months as part of Valerie’s maternity leave, and he was trapping animals away from home when Valerie and Adele were attacked near the home. The same bear charged him when he showed up and found his family members, but he shot and killed the animal.

“It’s a big, big blow,” said their friend Rémy Beaupré. “Everybody is totally devastated right now. Lots of our friends are gathering to mourn a little bit and support each other a little bit.” He added that the couple bought their remote trapline years ago and had a lot of outdoor experience. “It was the plan all along to go there and spend a lot of time there, but Valé​rie couldn’t really take a lot of time off because she was a teacher,” he said. “Being on her maternity leave, now was the opportunity for them to all go as a family. So they just took their baby and went out on the trap line. They were, I’m 100 per cent sure, well-prepared for anything that could have happened. But, you never know.”

Valerie taught Grade 6 French immersion at Whitehorse Elementary School, and she will be very missed by the staff and students. Michele Royle of Yukon’s department of education issued a statement, calling Valerie “a valued educator.” Our thoughts go out to her family and friends in wake of this tragic event!