Why Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Natural On The Cover Of ‘Essence’ — Hairstylist Explains

Michelle might not live in the White House anymore, but thanks to her new memoir ‘Becoming’, she’s back in the public eye. She’s on the cover of ‘Essence’ showing off her natural beauty — here’s why her hairstyle is so significant.



Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 54, is opening up to the world, revealing personal details about her life in her new book Becoming, and also, revealing her true self in the media. For the December/January cover of Essence, Michelle wore her hair natural — in tight ringlets. Her hairstylist Yene Damtew told The Zoe Report why it matters so much. “It definitely was a moment — and still is a moment — for Mrs. Obama, the former First Lady of the United States and the first Black First Lady of the United States to be on the cover of a major publication with her natural hair,” Yene said.

“The timing of it was perfect. As we think of Becoming and her sharing her journey, one of the things she continuously talks about is that growing up, there weren’t people on covers that looked like her. There weren’t people on magazines that had wide hips or natural hair. It was an important moment for us to showcase, because she does wear her hair natural. We’ve seen little tabloid-y pictures of her on vacation or on Martha’s Vineyard with natural texture. This was a moment where we discussed the cover, and where she wanted to showcase it.”

Yene continued, “If you look closely, Mrs. Obama’s curls aren’t all uniform on the cover. There are some looser curls and some tighter curls. You have to manipulate the curl depending on the look you want to achieve. Even with a flat twist-out, your hair won’t be the same all the way through. I do a lot of finger curls to define in certain areas, in general, even when I use heat, to make the curl move in the way I want it to move.”

She also told The Zoe Report some of her styling tips: “As far as edge control, I use different things for different styles. If I need to slick wispy hairs down for a ponytail, I use the Göt2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Gel. I use Creme of Nature Argan Oil Perfect Edges for braids and ponytails. The KeraCare Styling Wax Stick is also good for laying edges, and really flexible when I straighten clients’ hair with a little bit of body to it. I’ll usually use that with a brush, and it doesn’t get too greasy.” We love Michelle’s hair on the cover!