Melania Trump Turns Up For White House Xmas Reception: Why She Skipped The Decorations Reveal

There she is! Melania Trump was all smiles at the White House Christmas Reception on Tuesday, November 27, despite missing the official decorations reveal! Here’s why! And, see photos from the reception, here!

Melania Trump, 48, looked stunning in a belted cream-colored dress at the White House Christmas Reception on Tuesday, November 27! The First Lady and President Donald Trump, 72, hosted the lavish event, which greeted guests with an orchestra. Melania, with her hair down and wavy, was all smiles at the holiday reception despite skipping out on the White House Christmas Decorations reveal on Monday.

As for the Christmas Reception, Donald and Melania welcomed attendees from behind a podium, addressing the group over a microphone. “I just want to wish [you] Merry Christmas, and a happy, prosperous and peaceful New Year, and enjoy the White House,” Melania said to guests. The orchestra’s musicians, who were dressed in red coats, at in front of beautifully decorated Christmas trees as they played.

The president added (as seen captured on an attendee’s Instagram): “On behalf of the White House, on behalf of the president, I just want to say congratulations and your entire staff and many of whom are right in the audience right now, really that’s a job well…”, he said before the video cut off his speech.

But why did she decide to opt out of the big reveal? It turns out the First Family didn’t want to bring negativity into their home. “They didn’t want to engage in the traditional media reveal this year because they feel the press is so hostile towards them that they really don’t want to entertain them in their home,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. However, the insider notes that select members of the media were allowed to walk through decorated areas of the White House for a limited time on an unguided tour. “As far as Melania is concerned though, the decorations are for her family, and for the public to enjoy, not for the media, who will likely only try and criticize what she’s done, just as they did last year,” the source explains.

The First Family will open up the People’s House to the public throughout December for tours of the Christmas decorations,” the source says. They also have a ton of events organized, including carol singing concerts, festive dinners, and high school musicians performing. “Melania loves the Holidays and she goes all out for Christmas. —She’s actually been working on this year’s theme and festivities since August, and she’s incredibly proud of how everything has turned out!”