Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Having Twins? Why Royal Fans Are Convinced They Are

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going to be welcoming two bundles of joy this spring? We’ve got details on how royal fans are placing bets that the couple is having twins.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are set to become first time parents this spring, and some royal watchers believe the unprecedented will happen and she’ll give birth to twins. That hasn’t happened in six centuries as a British royal hasn’t had twins in a whopping 588 years. So many people are placing bets that Meghan and Harry will become a family of four that an Irish betting company called Paddy Power has had to stop taking wagers on the subject.

“An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether,” a spokesperson for Paddy Power told Us Weekly in a statement on Nov. 28. “Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters — or an insider source — knows something more than we do.”

If the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex and former Suits star does deliver twins, it will be the first time in modern British royal history. The last time it happened was in October of 1430 when James I of Scotland’s wife, Queen Joan, gave birth to twin boys, Alexander and James. That story didn’t have a happy ending though as the brothers were unable to grow up together. Alexander sadly died the same year of his birth. James lived and went on to succeed his father on the throne.

Meghan has been incredibly protective over her growing bump ever since Kensington Palace announced her pregnancy on the eve of her two-week tour of Oceana with Harry in mid October. She made sure to wear plenty of dresses to highlight her belly and couldn’t stop cupping her tummy at each tour stop. Meghan is clearly so excited to become a mom that even though her bump was still small, she is so proud to be having a baby with child-loving Harry. He’s already said he’s hoping for a daughter as a well-wisher in Australia shouted out “I hope it’s a girl,” during one of his appearances and he responded back, “So do I!” If it’s twins he could possibly end up with two little girls!