Mariah Carey Tries Teaching Her Kids To Sing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ In Adorable Video

Normal families pass down heirlooms through each generation. But if you’re Mariah Carey, 48, you pass on your double-platinum classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”! The R&B pop star shared the sweetest video of her singing the 1994 hit with her seven-year-old twins Moroccan (Roc) and Monroe Cannon (Roe), Mariah’s children with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 38. “Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, we’re gonna take this one step at a time,” Mariah captioned the Twitter video on Nov. 28. “We’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!! 🎄🎶🎄🎶💖.” The singing lessons paid off, as the twins perfectly harmonized with the “Songbird Supreme” — watch the family sing-along below!

We agree with Mariah — the adorable video is “festive” indeed. It arrived just in time for a big Christmas tradition in America: the lighting of the gigantic tree in New York City’s Rockefeller center! The annual tradition took place on the same day Mariah shared her family moment, and you can see pictures of the Christmas tree lighting here. But it was another iconic landmark in NYC that played an important role in the birth of Mariah’s twins, which she revealed during her Nov. 21 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“I made a playlist. They came out to ‘Fantasy,’ the live version from Madison Square Garden with the applause,” Mariah told co-hosts Kelly Rippa and Ryan Seacrest. “I wanted them to feel the applause when they were first born.” Well, it’s no wonder they’re so musically inclined…you know, aside from having Mariah’s singing genes!

Just look at those Santa hats! Too cute. We also can’t help but notice the glow on Mariah’s face — seriously, she’s been on fire lately. The “We Belong Together” singer has been rocking a noticeably trimmer figure as of late, which was especially evident during her visit to Good Morning America on Nov. 19. Mom has still got it!