Shine bright, shine far this holiday season! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of ‘Life-Size 2’ star Tyra Banks telling you how to keep it fierce during the most wonderful time of the year. Watch now!

When it comes to being fierce, Tyra Banks is the queen! In our EXCLUSIVE Life-Size 2 featurette, Tyra schools us all on what holiday traditions are fierce or drekitude. As far as holiday-themed clothing, Tyra is all for it. “Put on those ornament earrings to match that ugly sweater, baby,” Tyra says to co-star Francia Raisa.

What about playing Christmas music non-stop after Thanksgiving? That’s drekitude, according to Tyra. “If the month does not have a ‘D’ to begin with, then you get a ‘D’ for playing music before then,” Tyra says. She’s also not a fan of giving gag gifts. “You just cheap,” she quips. However, staying on your budget is totally fierce. Don’t spend what you don’t have! Christmas cookies are fierce, too! Tyra doesn’t like chocolate, so she’s all about those sugar cookies!

To stay super fierce, you must watch Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, which debuts Dec. 2 on Freeform. Tyra is returning as our favorite doll, Eve, for the first time since Life-Size was released 18 years ago. In the sequel, Grace Manning is the 20-something CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll. Grace is also in the middle of her quarter-life crisis, realizing she is in over her head as CEO. To make matters worse, her wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet. With the help of her young next-door neighbor, Grace’s old Eve doll magically awakens to help get Grace back on track and give her the confidence to be the woman and leader Eve knows Grace can be. If you don’t watch, you’re going to have “bad luck for all of 2019.” Don’t let Tyra down, you guys.