Kylie Jenner’s New Makeover: Rocks Silver Hair With Orange Pants Before Travis Scott’s NYC Concert

Kylie Jenner’s new hair has us dreaming of a winter wonderland! She flaunted icier hair in NYC for Travis Scott’s concert on Nov. 27 — her hairstylist told us how to get the look!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Winter doesn’t officially start until Dec. 21, but Kylie Jenner, 21, proved she’s always ahead of trends by rocking an icier hair shade on Nov. 27. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO paired her silver hair with another standout feature, blood orange pants, and a cropped teddy jacket. See the photo below, which was snapped as Kylie was en route to Travis Scott’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City! We finally get to see the makeup mogul’s hair makeover in high resolution after she revealed her hair dying session in an Instagram Story video on Nov. 14.

Chris Appleton is the hairstylist responsible for Kylie’s ever-changing hair colors these past few months, and he EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife the thought process behind this latest makeover! “I wanted to create a soft pastel color that would take Kylie from traditional Barbie to cool girl Barbie with an icy, ashy gray color,” he told us. “I also really loved the idea of using Unicorn Hair in an approachable way to show its versatility — from pink to yellow to gray.” If you also want to switch to an icy shade in time for Christmas, Kylie’s hairstylist gave us step-by-step instructions on how to recreate her pastel gray hair at home!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared her new beauty look to Instagram on Nov. 27, but she wasn’t talking about her hair. The father to her nine-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, had her sole attention! “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight 👀,” Kylie captioned the picture of her silver hair and orange pants, paired with sultry eyes. But this isn’t the first time Kylie has showed how proud she was of her baby daddy! She’s been uploading concert videos from Travis’s Astroworld tour ever since she and Stormi tagged along for the tour’s first stop in Baltimore, Maryland on Nov. 8.

Another Travis concert, another hair color. But we’ll miss the blonde! And we know Kylie won’t be silver for long…the woman’s a hair chameleon. After giving birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, she transitioned her natural brunette to platinum blonde in March. She underwent the same blonde and silver transformations in 2016! And we’re not even counting all the time Kylie’s whipped out a new hair color thanks to her ample supply of wigs — check out our gallery of Kylie’s various hairstyles, here. You’ll just about see every color on the rainbow!