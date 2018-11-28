Kim Kardashian Stuns In Skintight White Sweater Dress On Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Xmas Special

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend kicked off the holidays with some help from friends! See Kim Kardashian’s sexy look from her appearance on ‘A Legendary Christmas.’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the gift the keeps on giving, and this Christmas we’re seeing more of them than ever! The couple hosted their very own holiday TV special, and they enlisted a few friends to give them a helping hand. Kim Kardashian, 38, is one of those pals and she looked gorgeous for her appearance! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a cream colored dress on the show, that clung to every curve. Her long raven locks fell effortlessly on her shoulders, in perfect contrast to her light-colored dress. Kim looked more than ready to get in the holiday spirit in this cozy dress! The reality star paired her number with nude, open-toed sandals which featured straps that wrapped around her ankles.

Kim wasn’t the only A-lister to show face on the Xmas special. Her mom, Kris Jenner, made an appearance as well! The star-studded hour-long episode show also featured appearances from The Voice judges Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. The appearance from the famed music competition show judges made perfect sense, seeing as john will be joining the show as their newest coach in season 16!

It didn’t take long for things to get jolly on John & Chrissy’s show. The singer performed songs from his upcoming holiday album, A Legendary Christmas, and of course, Chrissy broke out her famed baking skills. At one point, she crafted an impressive gingerbread house! The best part of all though, was the sweet PDA between Chrissy and John. These two are just so in love!

Kim K is looking SO good this holiday season! As we all try to abstain from cookies and pie, Kim is in the best shape of her life, and is serving up some major inspo.