Khloe Kardashian Shares Message About ‘Finding The Gold’ In People After Holiday With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian shared an uplifting message about ‘finding the gold’ in others after celebrating Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True.

Khloe Kardashian loves an inspirational quote! The reality star, 34, took to her Instagram story on Nov. 27 to post a positive message about looking for the best in people instead of focusing on their negative attributes. “Anyone can find the dirt in someone. Be the one who finds the gold,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared, according to Us Weekly.

Khloe also shared another cryptic message the same day. It read: “When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate, when life is bitter, say thank you and grow up.”

These positive outlooks on life come just a few days after the Good American founder celebrated Thanksgiving in Cleveland with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their 7-month-old daughter True. Since Khloe was the only KarJenner sister who didn’t spend the holiday with her family in California, fans questioned whether there might be drama between her and her sisters. Koko shut that down on Twitter pretty quickly, though.

“Y’all are reaching now,” she wrote. “I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

She continued, “The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol.” Well, we’re glad Khloe is looking on the bright side of things!