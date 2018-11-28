Kenya Moore Blames NeNe Leakes For ‘RHOA’ Letting Her Go: ‘She Misses The Show’

Why is Kenya Moore placing the blame on her fellow ‘RHOA’ cast member, NeNe Leakes, for leaving the show? We’ve got all the details!

It’s still unclear if Kenya Moore, 47, was ultimately let go from The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she couldn’t come to terms on a new contract with the network, but the reality star is pointing the blame at fellow cast member, NeNe Leakes, 50. “Kenya is thriving as a mother, however, it still burns as she feels the reason RHOA let her go was solely because of NeNe Leakes,” a source close to Kenya EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kenya feels that since NeNe has been on the show since the beginning, she holds enough power with casting decisions, but that’s simply not the case.”

Kenya made a splash when she joined RHOA during its fifth season in 2012. Despite some turmoil with the other Housewives early on, Kenya has grown very close and is still “in touch” with Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss. “Kenya and Porsha have been talking constantly about babies and new mommy things, but Kenya doesn’t like watching the show anymore since she wasn’t asked to be a part of it,” the pal continued. “Cynthia checks in with Kenya quite often to see how she’s doing, too, but Cynthia couldn’t care less that NeNe and Kenya don’t get along. NeNe believes she had absolutely nothing to do with her being let go, but Kenya feels otherwise and it disappointed her not to be able to document it for her fans on TV this season,” the source added.

Despite her break from the hit reality show, the Celebrity Apprentice alum certainly has her hands full. “She misses the show and everything that came along with it,” the insider revealed. “But she is using this time to focus on being a mom and running her hair care line.” Kenya is busy with her newborn baby girl, Brooklyn Doris, who she welcomed on Nov. 4 with husband, Marc Daly, and her eponymous hair care line, Kenya Moore Haircare. “She would love to have more babies eventually, but even having this one was such a struggle and she feels extremely blessed to have her and is soaking up every moment with her.”