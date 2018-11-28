Jon Gosselin Planning Perfect Christmas At Home With Son Collin & Daughter Hannah

Jon Gosselin is feeling the Christmas spirit! The dad of eight has been spending lots of time with his son Collin and daughter Hannah and he’s hoping to have them both home with him for the holidays.

Jon Gosselin, will soon face his ex Kate Gosselin in court over custody of their son Collin but he’s not letting the upcoming battle dampen his holiday spirits. He recently went shopping for the perfect Christmas tree with both Collin,14, and his daughter Hannah, 14, by his side. Jon shared some pictures of the family outing to Instagram and he looked thrilled to have two of his kids with him. And while Collin’s custody has yet to be decided, a source close to the former star of Jon & Kate Plus 8 tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon’s feeling hopeful ahead of the holidays.

“Jon is looking forward to the best Christmas he’s had in years, he’s in very good spirits. Jon has already started decorating the house for Christmas and he’s been shopping up a storm for his kids, he wants to make everything perfect for them. Jon is planning to have Collin and Hannah with him for Christmas. He’s very tight lipped about his custody arrangements and nothing is set in stone yet but Jon is preparing for the outcome he wants and that is to have Collin and Hannah with him for the holidays,” our source said. We are totally rooting for Jon, he’s clearly a committed dad.

Of course the situation with Collin is very complicated. In 2016, Kate revealed that her son moved out of the house to an education program that teaches “life skills” to help overcome his “educational and social challenges.” Then, in Nov. 2018 Jon filed for custody of his son once he is released from ‘inpatient care.’ It’s now up to the courts to decided where Collin lives and it’s obviously not something they’ll take lightly. Whatever the outcome we’re very happy to see Collin spending time with his dad.