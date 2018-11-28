Ivanka Trump Claims Her Private Emails Aren’t The Same As Hillary’s: There’s Nothing ‘To Hide’

Lock her up? Not so fast, says Ivanka Trump. The first daughter defended her use of a private email account in a new interview, saying it’s nothing like what Hillary Clinton did!

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter to President Donald Trump and his senior adviser, sees nothing wrong with her use of a private email account despite her father’s adamant cries against Hillary Clinton to “lock her up” for doing the same. Ivanka, 37, said the public comparing her situation — sending hundreds of emails from March to September 2017 during her White House transition — to Hillary’s is unfair. “All of my emails are stored and preserved. There were no deletions. There is no attempt to hide,” she said in a November 28 interview with Good Morning America. “There’s no equivalency to what my father’s spoken about.”

Ivanka explained that her father’s rallying cry of “lock her up” isn’t about Secretary Clinton’s use of a private email server (what?), but the fact that there were “mass deletions” after Hillary received a subpoena to turn her emails in. Ivanka said that in her own case, “there was no intent to circumvent. My emails have not been deleted, nor was there anything of substance and nothing confidential that was within them,” she said. “So there’s no connection between the two things.”

“There is no restriction of using personal email,” she continued. “In fact, we’re instructed that if we receive an email to our personal account that could relate to government work, you simply just forward it to your government account so it can be archived. People who want to see it as the same will see it as the same. But the fact is, we all have private email and personal emails to coordinate with our families. We all receive content to those emails and there’s no prohibition from using private email as long as it’s archived and as long as there’s nothing in it that’s classified.”

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for Ivanka’s ethics counsel, previously told BuzzFeed News that, “the White House provided her the same guidance they had to others who started before she did.” Prominent Democrats are still calling for an investigation.