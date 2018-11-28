Cookie is not here for nonsense! She tells off Devon and Carlito during a studio session in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 28 episode of ‘Empire.’ Watch now!

Don’t mess with Cookie! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 28 episode, Carlito stops in the middle of a studio session with Hakeem and Devon. He’s not feeling the song, and he doesn’t want to do the showcase since they’re paying for it. Devon asks Cookie and Lucious if that’s true. “Read your damn contract,” Carlito says. “It’s under what’s called an advance.”

After that, Cookie’s had enough! “I don’t believe this nonsense I’m hearing right now!” she yells at them. “Y’all are like the misfit toys up in here.” She continues to school them in the most epic way possible. Lucious thinks everyone should take a 5-minute breather, but Cookie’s not done yet.

Cookie makes sure to add that she and Lucious are paying for this showcase our of their own pockets. She wants Devon and Carlito to focus on making their song and the showcase a success. If they do that, then they’ll get their money, along with Cookie, too. “Get your ass back on that mic and sing,” Cookie demands.

She has instilled fear in Devon and Carlito. They quickly get back down to business. Cookie gets in one final clap back: “Leave the damn egos outside. We don’t have room for them in here, OK?”

Also in the episode, the cost of running Lyon Family Management starts to put pressure on Cookie and Lucious’ relationship. When Kingsley pulls a power move of his own that has major financial repercussions for Lucious, Cookie thinks back to their early struggles. Kai becomes upset when Jamal announces their engagement on live TV and Tiana hits a crossroad with Hakeem, who refuses to set aside his beef with Blake. Meanwhile, Candace becomes vindictive after feeling betrayed by Cookie and Giselle uncovers a key to her future. Empire season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.