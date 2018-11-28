Dwyane Wade Posts Pic Of Look-Alike Daughter After He’s Slammed For Kissing Her On Lips

This NBA player may have been dad-shamed for giving his baby girl a smooch, but that hasn’t stopped Dwyane from sharing shots of the little one. Take a look at the latest!

Dwyane Wade, 36, can’t stop posting pics of three-week-old Kaavia James — and we aren’t complaining! The baby girl he shares with wife Gabrielle Union, 46, couldn’t be cuter, and the couple have proved that multiple times since welcoming her to the world. The most recent photo, which the NBA star posted to Instagram on Nov. 27, featured little Kaavia in a soft gray sweater and matching headband. And, as usual, she looked exactly like her dad. It’s in the eyes! The little one was sassy as could be in the pic, looking away from the camera and holding one hand up to her face. “MOOD,” he captioned the adorable shot. Could Dwyane have been referring to all of the controversy surrounding the photo of him kissing his daughter on the lips?

Recall the Miami Heat player was slammed for pecking his baby girl on the mouth. And not just because some people have a problem with parents kissing their kids at all, but because little Kaavia is super susceptible to germs at her age. “Don’t kiss newborns on the mouth!” one fan wrote. “That’s how you spread diseases and their little immune systems can’t fight off that bacteria.” Many others chimed in saying that Dwyane’s behavior was dangerous — and they weren’t wrong! A pediatrician spoke to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how easily infections can spread in the first two months of a baby’s life.

Dwyane hasn’t responded to the controversy, but maybe that’s because he’s too busy enjoying his time with his baby girl to worry about what his followers are saying!

He and Gabrielle welcomed Kaavia through a surrogate on Nov. 7. A few days later, Dwyane announced their little girl’s name by posting a throwback pic of the tattoos he’d gotten on his shoulders reading Kaavia James. So sweet! He’s already such a devoted dad.

We bet he’s just as unfazed by the criticism as Kaavia looks in this picture. Dwyane already has three kids — Zaire, 16, Zion, 11, and Xavier, 5 — and he knows what he’s doing!