Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Cries In Heartbreaking Hospital Pics After New Cancer Diagnosis

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, was pictured in tears after her throat surgery on Nov. 27. A day later and she has already undergone a second operation — get more details here.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 65, clutched the hand of his crying wife Beth, 51, after her throat surgery on Nov. 27. A picture of the heartbreaking moment was obtained by Radar Online on Nov. 28, just a day after a sad report: Beth’s throat cancer had returned, which Dog confirmed with the outlet. She had to undergo an emergency surgery at Los Angeles’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, during which a “giant lump was discovered in her throat” that “was twice the size as the first last year,” the news site also reported. SEE THE SHOCKING PICTURES OF BETH CHAPMAN IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER HER THROAT SURGERY, HERE.

Just one day after her throat surgery, Beth had a biopsy done on her lungs to “see if the cancer has spread,” Radar Online said in a separate story. Beth and her husband are reportedly waiting on the results. “They cut a hole in her throat so she can breathe,” Dog told the outlet, in regards to the first operation. “She can still talk, so she’s doing the best she can and remains incredibly strong.” Beth first checked into the hospital after Beth “felt sick for the past few weeks” according to The Blast, the first outlet to report of Beth’s medical scare.

The new cancer diagnosis blindsided fans, as Beth had seemingly conquered cancer after removing a throat tumor during a 13-hour surgery in 2017. The A&E star, who appeared on every season of Dog The Bounty Hunter, had EXCLUSIVELY opened up to HollywoodLife about her first cancer diagnosis in 2017. “Well, I think after being on TV for 15 years you want to be as brutally honest with your fans as you possibly can,” Beth told us after being diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer earlier that year. “No one wants to walk through the valley of the shadow of death alone, so I just think that you definitely have an obligation to your fans to share that with them. Hopefully, they’ll be able to learn from our experience and realize that early detection is everything. If you feel something, you should get it checked immediately.”