‘The Bachelor’ Fans Freak That Colton Lost His Virginity After He Posts ‘Date’ Pic With Pregnant Emoji

Did Colton Underwood just hint that he lost his virginity? That’s what some fans think after he posted a pic with the PREGNANT emoji on Twitter!

Slow your roll, Bachelor Nation; Colton Underwood didn’t knock anyone up! The Bachelor star, 26, caused a minor uproar on Twitter went he tweeted out a pic of himself taking in a hockey game. Usually, that would only be notable for his cute face. But he teased his fans by photoshopping in the pregnant emoji! Colton, as all Bachelor fans know, is a virgin. Was including that particular emoji as his “date” a hint that he finally did the deed?

Turns out, he was just being a troll. “You guys read into things wayyyy too much… can’t a guy just take his pregnant gal out on a date without speculation on his virginity?” he tweeted after fans freaked TF out in the replies to his original tweet. Turns out, his “pregnant gal” isn’t even a lady; it’s fellow Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann! This is way too funny, especially in conjuncture with the fan response.

“*Has sex one time*” a fan joked. Let’s be real; we were all thinking it. “You had THE sex? Like you did sex?! Wow congrats! Lol first time was the charm!” another wrote. “Ummm…I’m worried about you,” yet another fan tweeted. It’s okay, bb! Some others skipped right over the pregnant part and decided to overanalyze something else about the emoji: did it mean that Colton picked a blonde for the final rose? Everyone chill, please!

Date night success pic.twitter.com/mAZz5FArno — Colton Underwood (@colton) November 28, 2018

You guys read in to things wayyyy too much… can’t a guy just take his pregnant gal out on a date without speculation on his virginity? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Colton Underwood (@colton) November 28, 2018

As far as anyone knows, Colton still hasn’t lost his virginity. But Bachelor host Chris Harrison teased in a recent interview that his status could change this season! The V-card is still intact,” he told Extra on \November 6. “Will it be in the next couple weeks? I don’t know. I think [his virginity] will be put to the test.”