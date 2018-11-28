Tweets
Hollywood Life

‘The Bachelor’ Fans Freak That Colton Lost His Virginity After He Posts ‘Date’ Pic With Pregnant Emoji

Colton Underwood
Shutterstock
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
THE BACHELORETTE - Fan favorite Becca Kufrin captured America’s heart when she found herself at the center of one of the most gut-wrenching Bachelor breakups of all time. Now the Minnesota girl next door returns for a second shot at love and gets to hand out the roses, searching for her happily-ever-after in the 14th edition of ABC’s hit series “The Bachelorette,” premiering MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) COLTON
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - Summer lovin’ is sure to happen fast as the hit series “Bachelor in Paradise” returns for season five TUESDAY, AUG. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) COLTON View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Did Colton Underwood just hint that he lost his virginity? That’s what some fans think after he posted a pic with the PREGNANT emoji on Twitter!

Slow your roll, Bachelor Nation; Colton Underwood didn’t knock anyone up! The Bachelor star, 26, caused a minor uproar on Twitter went he tweeted out a pic of himself taking in a hockey game. Usually, that would only be notable for his cute face. But he teased his fans by photoshopping in the pregnant emoji! Colton, as all Bachelor fans know, is a virgin. Was including that particular emoji as his “date” a hint that he finally did the deed?

Turns out, he was just being a troll. “You guys read into things wayyyy too much… can’t a guy just take his pregnant gal out on a date without speculation on his virginity?” he tweeted after fans freaked TF out in the replies to his original tweet. Turns out, his “pregnant gal” isn’t even a lady; it’s fellow Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann! This is way too funny, especially in conjuncture with the fan response.

“*Has sex one time*” a fan joked. Let’s be real; we were all thinking it. “You had THE sex? Like you did sex?! Wow congrats! Lol first time was the charm!” another wrote. “Ummm…I’m worried about you,” yet another fan tweeted. It’s okay, bb! Some others skipped right over the pregnant part and decided to overanalyze something else about the emoji: did it mean that Colton picked a blonde for the final rose? Everyone chill, please!

As far as anyone knows, Colton still hasn’t lost his virginity. But Bachelor host Chris Harrison teased in a recent interview that his status could change this season! The V-card is still intact,” he told Extra on \November 6. “Will it be in the next couple weeks? I don’t know. I think [his virginity] will be put to the test.”