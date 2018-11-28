Chrissy Teigen Wows In Festive, Feathery Dress During Xmas Special With John Legend

‘Tis the season! The holidays are officially underway thanks to Chrissy Teigen & John Legend, and her STUNNING dress from their television Christmas special is a must-see.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, is ready to slay the holiday season. The model and wife to John Legend, 39, has her very own Christmas television special with her hubby this year, and she looked drop dead gorgeous when the show aired! A Legendary Christmas With John & Chrissy hit televisions across America on Nov. 28, and Chrissy looked SO ready for the merry season. The infamous Twitter jokester got serious with her style, as she sported a mid-length black dress with polka dots covering the entirely of the number. Chrissy belted her waist with an oversized gold belt buckle, and paired the look with open-toed black sandals which wrapped around her ankles. The most eye-catching part of her ensemble was her sleeves, though. Each arm was covered in an array of feathers, adding just a little extra flair to the classy look!

Her hubby also pulled out all the stops for the festive hour-long show. John was looking dapper as ever, as he took the stage to perform some of his biggest hits. The crooner donned a gold and black embroidered jacket, with intricate detailing covering the sleeves. During the show, he also helped Chrissy in the kitchen at one point, as she made a gingerbread house. How sweet!

Chrissy and John enlisted a few friends to join them for their first ever Christmas special. Kim Kardashian shows face for the grand affair, and she wasn’t the only A-lister to do so! Her mom, Kris Jenner, makes an appearance too, among others. The star-studded hour-long episode show also features appearances from The Voice judges Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. The appearance from the famed music competition show judges made perfect sense, seeing as john will be joining the show as their newest coach next season!

Black might not be the most festive color, but Chrissy sure makes it look like one! We love her in this feathery number! A+ style goals, Chrissy.