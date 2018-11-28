Catelynn Lowell: Why She Has ‘Greater Chance’ Of Postpartum Depression After 3rd Pregnancy

Catelynn Lowell suffered from postpartum depression after welcoming Nova, and a psychologist spoke to HL exclusively about why that increases the reality star’s risk this time around. We’ve got all the details.

Catelynn Lowell, 26, was candid as could be talking about her battle with postpartum depression after giving birth to Novalee in 2015. But now that she’s got another little one on the way, is she likely to experience the same symptoms? At least 30 percent of women who have experienced it once will repeat the process, Dr. Sarah Allen, a psychologist specializing in women’s mental health, told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Once someone has suffered from postpartum depression during a pregnancy, there is absolutely a greater chance they will experience it with a second, especially if they have a history of anxiety and depression,” she explained. “Those who already suffer from anxiety then focus the topic of their anxiety towards that baby.”

But if that does end up being the case, Catelynn knows what to look for — and so does her husband. While Tyler Baltierra, 26, has opened up about how he may have been “naive” and “insensitive” in dealing with his wife’s depression at first, they eventually worked together to get Catelynn the help she needed. “There tends to be a lot of shame around admitting it, but once they have and decide to receive treatment, it’s very effective so they won’t feel that same reluctance to get help the second time around,” Dr. Allen said. “There are medications offered that are safe to take when breastfeeding, but that’s something a woman has to discuss with their doctor. However, many women don’t need medication and therapy is important to help identify coping strategies, as well as helping them transition through the period of adjusting from two to three children.”

So what kinds of things should Catelynn, and other new moms, be on the lookout for? “Many women report feelings of anxiousness, sadness, depression, panic, frustration and feeling hopeless,” Dr. Allen explained. “Every mother is different and may have a different combination of feelings. When these symptoms persist and a mood disorder develops, professional help is often necessary.”

With her mental health history, as well as a great support system, it sounds like Catelynn is ready for whatever comes her way at the end of this third pregnancy. We’re wishing her all the best — and she’s hopeful! When she announced that she was expecting in September, she referred to her little one as her “rainbow baby after the storm.”

She added, “We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness. We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here.”