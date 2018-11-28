Bella Thorne Rolls Around Nearly Naked In Whipped Cream In Hot New Video

Bella Thorne finally released her infamous whipped cream video that she first teased on Oct. 31! See the ‘Midnight Sun’ star strip down to roll around in dairy and candy, here.

Bella Thorne’s brand is leveraged on her shock factor, and she stayed true to her trademark in this latest endeavor! In the video below, the 21-year-old actress promotes her new makeup company, Thorne By Bella, by wearing its pioneering makeup products…and not much else. The I Still See You star dresses her nearly nude body with whipped cream while striking various poses by a stripper pole! The only “outerwear” Bella throws on is diamond bling and later, red lingerie, which she wore to lay on a bed of candy and sit by a messy chocolate fountain. The”electric p-ssy” neon sign in the background also helps set the mood! “I’m A Hoe 2,” a Bella original, plays throughout the video, which its scandalous star directed and “did creative on,” as she noted.

For those concerned about the sanitary dangers of frolicking in whipped cream naked, don’t fret. The actress was wearing a pair of nude underwear, as she revealed in her behind-the-scenes Instagram post on Oct. 31. As for what exactly Bella was advertising, aside from wearable whipped cream, her company is selling three eye and body mousses, all priced at $18 each, and a set of three lip stains for $20. The cosmetics line just came out on Nov. 23, AKA Black Friday!

Bella doesn’t care if she’s NSFW! “Bella and nudity is something that doesn’t bother her at all,” a source close to Bella EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 1, a day after she teased the racy video. “She likes to be very open and expressive. It is what speaks to her. She does it for many reasons with one of those reasons being that she wants to look back and see how hot she was when she is like eighty. She wants to know that she lived her life without fear and nobody ever dictated what she did with her life or body ever!”

“[Bella] never wants anyone to change who she is,” our source continued. “If someone is confident to show their body, they should and she wants to share that with people that they shouldn’t be scared either. Doing what she is doing is transitioning herself to be the woman she wants to be. No filter, no problem!” Louder for everyone in the back!