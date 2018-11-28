Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden ‘Inseparable & Madly In Love’: ‘No Unneeded Drama’ In Their Relationship

Love is still in the air for Ariel Winter and her boo Levi Meaden and insiders have told HL EXCLUSIVELY why the the star has ‘never been happier.’

When it comes to her love life Ariel Winter, 20, is in a very good place. That’s what sources close to the Modern Family star tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her romance with Canadian actor, Levi Meaden. “Ariel has never been happier in her life and that’s majorly in part to boyfriend Levi,” one insider says about the 31-year-old Breaking In star. “Ariel feels Levi keeps her calm and focused. Ariel has gone through so much with her personal life, that she finally feels stable and secure with Levi, which is why you constantly see them out together. They hardly go anywhere without the other.”

The paparazzi are forever snapping the former child star and her love running errands and going on dates around Los Angeles, and our sources say that their PDA is a true reflection of how they feel about each other. “Levi is essentially a part of the Modern Family family, always on set and attending events with her,” the insider adds. “He’s so affectionate with her, constantly holding her hand and making sure she’s tended to. Levi understands Ariel has been through a lot and so it’s important to him to make her feel loved. He truly supports her and she values that. They’re both extremely happy and content with where the relationship is currently and where it looks to be heading. They’re inseparable and madly in love.”

A second source agrees, adding, ”Ariel feels like she has found her soulmate. Levi is so calm and understanding with her and they both just have the greatest time with each other. There are no trust issues, no unneeded drama or anything weird between them. They both are making time for each other and giving each other everything they need.”

Ariel’s two-year romance with Levi is good news for the actress who legally emancipated from her mother, Chrisoula Workman in 2015 when she was 17 after a turbulent childhood. Ariel has spoken publicly of her happiness with Levi, paying tribute to him in a Sept. 12 Instagram post in honor of his birthday. Next to two photos of them packing on the PDA she wrote, “Thank you for loving me and letting me love you every single day. You are amazing in every sense of the word and I couldn’t be luckier. You make my heart happier than I ever could’ve imagined. My other half in everything, my home. Happy birthday baby. I love you.”