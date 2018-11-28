Ariana Grande Ditches Signature Ponytail & Shows Off Long Locks

It’s a bird…it’s a plane…wait, it’s Ariana Grande without her high ponytail! The pop star stepped out for sushi with her brother Frankie, rocking a new ‘do. See it here.

Ariana Grande’s ponytail is such a trademark, Jimmy Fallon made a sketch about it. But even the 25-year-old pop star has to say “Thank U, Next” to her high ponytail sometimes, as she did for a sushi night with her big brother Frankie, 35, in Los Angeles on Nov. 27! For the sibling outing, the “Sweetener” singer switched it up to sleek, long locks parted down the middle. But Ariana couldn’t go cold turkey on all her habits, as she rocked her other signature looks: an oversized sweatshirt and thigh-high boots. You can see a zoomed-in shot of her hair below, as the songstress shared an Instagram post of her new ‘do on Nov. 28! SEE EVEN MORE PICTURES OF ARIANA GRANDE’S HAIR DOWN ON NOV. 27, HERE.

It looks like Regina George rubbed off on Ariana. The pop star also wore her hair straight and down, but blonde, to mimic the queen bee from Mean Girls in her upcoming “Thank U, Next” music video, which she revealed in an Instagram post on Nov. 23. But after last night’s sushi dinner, we’re now wondering if Ariana will continue the trend of letting her hair down into 2019! Fans went wild for her photo shoot for Elle’s August issue, which Ariana also ditched her ponytail for, which you can view in our gallery above.

Even more shocking than seeing Ariana’s mane released from its ponytail was seeing it as a lob! To imitate Jennifer Garner’s character from 13 Going On 30, which will also be referenced in the “Thank U, Next” music video, the brunette beauty debuted a shorter hairdo to Instagram on Nov. 15. And we’ve learned why she’s been a hair chameleon as of late! “Ariana needed to change some things up, and changing her hairstyle is her saying that she wants things to be a clean slate moving into 2019,” a source close to Ariana EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 15.

Ariana cancelled her engagement to ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 24, in October, so it’s understandable why she’d experiment with her hair as one way to create a “clean slate.” We’ll keep you posted on all of Ari’s future ‘dos!