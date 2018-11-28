Are ‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Heading For Divorce After She Fears He Cheated?

‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell openly questioned husband Tyler Baltierra if he planned to cheat on her during their trial separation. We’ve got details on if a divorce is on the horizon.

Catelynn Lowell was absolutely devastated when husband Tyler Baltierra requested that they temporarily separate on the latest episode of Teen Mom OG. She questioned whether or not her sweetheart since middle school was going to use the opportunity to see other women and he had to reassure her he would not cheat on his pregnant wife. “Tyler and Catelynn are a work in progress but no one should lose hope that their love story will continue. It’s true they have a lot of issues but they’re not headed for a divorce and are still both 100% committed to making their marriage work,” a Teen Mom OG insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Let’s hope so! They’ve got a baby daughter on the way.

“Tyler has been getting a lot of judgement from people over wanting to take some time to live apart but he is not abandoning Cate and he swears he has never even come close to cheating on her. He’s been working on his own issues with therapy just like Catelynn and this time apart is part of his own personal growth. But he is not growing away from Catelynn, he still loves her and wants their marriage to work,” the insider continues. The 26-year-old reassured Cate, also 26, that they’d only be apart for a month and the split would only be temporary while they work on themselves

“They both know that they are better together than apart and if they ever were going to divorce it would have happened by now. It has become a relationship that they work on with each other at all times because they really want it to work. They understand that neither will find someone who will deal with their unique nuisances and if they have to be apart from time to time to make things work then so be it. It is their way of working on their relationship to making it right again. They both want to make it work and are on a path to making it so,” a second source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Catelynn was so hurt that Tyler wanted a month away from her that she feared he might step out on her. “I texted him and asked him is there somebody else,” Cate told a producer during the episode. “He’s like, ‘What the f—k? Do you think I would cheat on you?’ No, but it was so blindsiding. The separation thing is going to be hard but it’ll be good for me so I can focus on me and Nova,” she said referring to the couple’s three-year-old daughter. They couple won’t be completely apart, as they’re going to on go on date nights and will speaking to each other regularly during the separation.