Amy Schumer Violently Ill Before Standup & Cancels Shows As Pregnancy Takes Its Toll

Amy Schumer is a trooper! She battled through severe vomiting due to pregnancy during her comedy show, Nov. 27. But, sadly, she’s decided to cancel her upcoming shows. Disclaimer: This video is graphic…

The show must go on! Despite being violently ill ahead of her comedy show in Tarrytown, New York, Amy Schumer, 37, still took the stage on Wednesday, November 28. Dressed in her slippers and sweatpants, with a garbage can by her side, she still delivered laughs for a packed crowd inside Tarrytown Hall Music Hall. Although she powered through her stand-up, Schumer revealed afterward that she will be canceling upcoming shows because of her illness due to pregnancy.

The actress and comedian was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. — The same form of severe morning sickness that plagued Duchess Kate Middleton through the early stages of all three of her pregnancies. The illness causes with frequent waves of nausea, dehydration, vomiting and weight loss to pregnant women. Schumer took to Instagram after her standup to explain what was going on with her… as well as show it.

She shared a video of her violently vomiting into what looks like a cup, while on the way to the venue ahead of Tuesday’s show. Schumer gave a disclaimer to fans before clicking on the video, writing, “Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach.” Her caption then described her car ride to the show. “This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set,” she wrote. “I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage.”

Schumer continued: “Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I’m strugglin right now. But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have. But I guess what I’m really saying is Fuck Hyde-Smith and anyone who voted for her. My feelings on her are best expressed by the above video. And I don’t usually agree with speaking ill of crackheads, but she has a crackhead looking mouth. Tiny racist teeth. Also the MLB commissioner donated the max he could to her confederate ass campaign and that was after her crack mouth said she would attend a public hanging.”

Schumer previously postponed some tour dates after she was recently hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum. At the time, she shared a photo of herself laying in a hospital, and apologized to fans in Texas for having to cancels shows.

The comedian announced in October that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer. — We’re wishing her a speedy recovery!