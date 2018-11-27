Yubin is making this Tuesday the best Tuesday ever! The K-pop singer dropped her music video for ‘Thank U Soooo Much’ and her new album on Nov. 27. Naturally, fans are basking in all of Yubin’s greatness! Check out the video.

Yubin’s “Thank U Soooo Much” is the action adventure we didn’t know we needed. The music video dropped on Nov. 27, and it’s got a retro and futuristic vibe going on that we are LOVING. It’s almost like a movie! (We’d totally watch this, by the way.) Yubin looks amazing and rocks a number of different looks in the music video. And those dance moves. Slay, Yubin, slay! A lot of hard work clearly went into this music video, and it paid off. “Thank U Soooo Much” is iconic!

Fans fell in love with the song immediately. “Just when you thought the year was over, Yubin dropped the best kpop song in 2018. Ugh we love innovative queens,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Hello gays can you believe yubin just saved the music industry on this day.” A fan also tweeted, “I cant stop repeating her mv, she’s so gorgeousssss # Yubin # ThankUSooooMuch.”

“Thank U Soooo Much” is part of Yubin’s second mini album that also features the tracks “I’ll Let You Go” and “Game Over.” The mini album is available now. “Thank You Soooo Much” is such a jam. It’s perfect to dance to, that’s for sure! This has been a major year for Yubin. Her first single album, City Woman, was released in June 2018 with the lead single “Lady.”

Yubin was formerly of the group Wonder Girls. The group disbanded in 2017, and Yubin has since gone on her solo artist journey. She’s still got so much love for her Wonder Girls. “When I see the other Wonder Girls members promoting, I think it’s amazing,” she told Cosmopolitan in an interview, according to Soompi. “I’m proud but I’m also envious. It stimulated me and also made me gain confidence that I’ll be able to show a side of myself that’s different from when I was a Wonder Girls member.”