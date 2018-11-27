Gabi DeMartino: 5 Things To Know About YouTube Star In Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Video

Ariana Grande lookalike Gabi DeMartino just got a little closer to the star herself! The YouTube sensation was tapped for Ari’s ‘Thank U, Next’ video, & we’re sharing 5 things to know about her!

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and no one knows that better than Gabi DeMartino, 23.The Youtube Star has long impersonated Ariana Grande, and now, she’s landed herself a spot in the pop star’s latest music video! Gabi is one of the lucky chosen ones to appear in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” visual, which channels a slew of early 2000’s movies. In a Nov. 26 teaser for the clip, Gabi is seen dressed in a Mean Girls inspired outfit, while spoofing the flick. How the Youtube star and Ariana linked up isn’t exactly clear – but we are living for this! As we patiently await the release of the full “Thank U, Next” video, here’s 5 things to know about Gabi.

1.She’s got a HUGE social media following.

If you don’t know Gabi yet – you should. The YouTuber boasts a whopping 2.9 million Instagram followers!

2. Before enlisting her for a music video, Ariana actually shaded Gabi!

Fans were rightfully a little confused when they first saw Gabi in a “Thank U, Next” teaser, seeing as a feud nearly broke out between the two! After the YouTube star posted a video imitating Ari’s laugh, the singer Ari caught wind of the video and sent Gabi a shady Tweet. “Yea this ain’t it,” she said at the time. Eventually, Ari sent a follow-up tweet though. “I was just being funny I knew they’d laugh at that my bad babe,” she added. “It’s all love here, u know that.”

3. She’s the face behind ‘Blood Queens.’

Gabi is the gal behind the popular horror-comedy web series Blood Queens. The series served as a parody to the show “Scream Queens.“

4. Gabi is one half of the YouTube duo Niki & Gabi.

Does Gabi look familiar? You might have seen her in videos online with her sister and fellow YouTube sensation Niki DeMartino. Together, the two have racked up over 7 millions subscribers to their channel!

5. She isn’t the only familiar face in the forthcoming video.

In addition to Gabi, Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger, and Jonathan Bennett (from the original Mean Girls) film are set to be featured in the clip! We aren’t ready for this.