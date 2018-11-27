Exclusive Interview
‘The Voice’s Kennedy Holmes Reveals Her ‘Main Goal’ & Why She Wants To Channel Beyonce
Senior Entertainment Editor
Kennedy Holmes is making a name for herself on ‘The Voice.’ HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the singer after the Nov. 26 show about what she still wants to show off to the coaches and America.
“I mean something that American definitely still should see and maybe will see would have to be that dancing side of me,” Kennedy Holmes, 13, revealed to HollywoodLife. “You know I dance and sing a lot! And I really want to sing a song that is up tempo and something I can dance to… I mean, when it comes to me and dancing I know I would love to do something like Beyonce. Like, most definitely. I think my main goal is just to perform and make everyone get up and start dancing.”
Kennedy is one to watch on Team Jennifer. She wowed with her powerful performance of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All” during the top 11 performances on Nov. 26. Kennedy and MaKenzie Thomas are the two contestants on Jennifer Hudson’s team. Kennedy definitely wants to win season 15, but she knows that everything happens for a reason. She’ll be happy no matter what the result is. If she did win, she would be the youngest champion.
“I would like to win, but there is also a side to me where God has a plan for me. You know, right now at this moment, I have got amazing exposure. I am so thankful for those opportunities to come, and I am happy just to be here and whatever happens, happens. And I am going to be grateful that I got this amazing opportunity to be on this stage in front of all these people and learn from amazing artists who are developed and have their artistry down.” The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The season 15 finale will be a two-part event, airing Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.