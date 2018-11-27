‘The Voice’s Kennedy Holmes Reveals Her ‘Main Goal’ & Why She Wants To Channel Beyonce

Kennedy Holmes is making a name for herself on ‘The Voice.’ HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the singer after the Nov. 26 show about what she still wants to show off to the coaches and America.

“I mean something that American definitely still should see and maybe will see would have to be that dancing side of me,” Kennedy Holmes, 13, revealed to HollywoodLife. “You know I dance and sing a lot! And I really want to sing a song that is up tempo and something I can dance to… I mean, when it comes to me and dancing I know I would love to do something like Beyonce. Like, most definitely. I think my main goal is just to perform and make everyone get up and start dancing.”

Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All" during the top 11 performances on Nov. 26. Kennedy and MaKenzie Thomas are the two contestants on Jennifer Hudson's team. Kennedy definitely wants to win season 15, but she knows that everything happens for a reason. She'll be happy no matter what the result is. If she did win, she would be the youngest champion.