‘The Voice’s Chevel Shepherd Is Determined To Write Her ‘Own Music’ In The Future

Chevel Shepherd is just 16 years old, but she’s already got big plans for her future. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the top 11 finalist after the Nov. 26 show about what her goals are and more!

Chevel Shepherd of Team Kelly is one to watch this season on The Voice. The 16-year-old powerhouse from New Mexico continues to wow everyone week after her week with her amazing vocals. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the budding starlet about her dreams for her future singing career. “I really want to start writing my own music and make my own country albums and tour the world and show everyone my passion for country music and hopefully spread that to the people,” Chevel told HollywoodLife.

Like the rest of the contestants, Chevel has her eye on being The Voice champion. “It has always been a dream of mine to be on a show and win it, but if I don’t then this whole opportunity has been amazing. I am so thankful to sing on that stage because it is amazing,” she continued.

During the top 11 performances, Chevel performed an incredible rendition of the Kacey Musgraves hit “Space Cowboy.” Her coach, Kelly Clarkson, couldn’t stop applauding her young star as she sang on stage. Kelly knows that Chevel has major star power. Chevel can certainly hit those high notes! She definitely has what it takes to win the whole thing! Kelly could have back-to-back wins with Chevel!

Chevel also revealed she’d love to collaborate with the rest of the ladies of Team Kelly in the future, and she even has an idea of what they could do together! “Maybe a Christmas album!” Chevel said. “That would be so cool! Just sayin’! The Voice season 15 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The season 15 finale will air Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.