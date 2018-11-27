The Situation Is ‘Mentally Prepared’ For Prison & Plans To ‘Help’ Others While Behind Bars, JWoww Says

The Situation is as ready as he can be for his prison sentence, JWoww tells us! With her help, as well as his ‘Jersey Shore’ co-stars, Mike hopes to take the positives out of this situation. Here’s the advice Jenni gave him!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, is mentally prepared for prison Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! The Jersey Shore star is set to begin his sentence in 2019, and Jenni has been a huge stem of support for him. She’s been talking to Mike every single day, and checking in on him. And, Jenni feels like this was meant to happen to Mike in a way. We’ll let her explain.

“I keep telling him, he’s going to change lives when he goes there, and to do research on the place he’s going and see if he can get into any programs,” Jenni admits. “[I told him to] see if he can help anybody while he’s there because I feel like it’s meant to be.” The mother of two continued: “Everything that he went through was meant to be. — Him going there is meant to be because he’s supposed to help someone. He’s so positive and brings such a light into everybody’s life at this point. I think even though it’s a really crappy situation, he’s going to make it into such a positive one,” Jenni explains.

HollywoodLife.com previously reported that Mike has been leaning on his Jersey Shore co-stars throughout this difficult process, as well as his wife, Lauren [Pesce, 33].” Mike wed his longtime girlfriend on November 1 in front of family and friends, including co-stars Jenni, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, whose daughters Giovanna and Meilani served as flower girls. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino were all in attendance as well. The wedding took place at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

As previously reported, Mike pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January. His brother Marc Sorrentino, who also pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.