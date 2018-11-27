Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid & More Stars Showing Off Sexy Long Legs In Wrap Skirts

Celebrities from Emily Ratajkowski to Halsey have proved wrap skirts are for much more than covering your bikini bottoms. See how these stars rocked the innovative skirts to inspire your fall and future spring wardrobes!

Wrap skirts, usually fastened by a knot at the hip, are often associated with bohemian trends and sunny days. But these skirts have proved their versatility in unlikely seasons, thanks to our favorite celebrities modeling them! Take Bella Hadid, 22, and Emily Ratajkowski, 27, for instance. Bella first debuted Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2019 wrap skirt on the label’s New York Fashion Week runway on Sept. 11. The show took place on the cusp of summer’s end, but Emily didn’t let the skirt’s floral print and fringe scare her away from introducing it into her fall wardrobe! The Welcome Home actress wore the same skirt to The Wrap’s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Nov. 2 — see a side-by-side comparison of Bella and Emily below.

We didn’t see Bella wear a wrap skirt when she later took the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway on Nov. 8, but Halsey, 24, picked up on the trend. The “Bad At Love” singer took the stage to perform in a maxi skirt adorned with feathers, which was tied right above her toned thighs — clever! However, if you’re worried about a possible wardrobe malfunction due to the high slit a wrap skirt sometimes creates, don’t fret.

This trend also comes in styles that create the “wrap” effect with overlapping fabric, versus a knot. Just days after her trip to the Power Women Summit event, Emily donned a more modest version of the wrap skirt for the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards on Nov. 14 — see what we mean above! Angelina Jolie, 43, wore a similar style in a lovely olive shade to the 2018 Cambodia Town Film Festival on Sept.15 in Long Beach, California.

For our more adventurous readers, Kendall Jenner, 23, demonstrated how to wear a mini wrap skirt in fall. She rocked Jacquemus’ Spring 2019 white skirt fresh off the designer’s Paris Fashion Week runway! Seriously, it’s time for us to spruce up our usual collection of denim and pencil skirts.