Starbucks Free Drinks: How To Enter To Win Them For 30 Years — Plus, More Epic Holiday Discounts

The holidays came early to Starbucks! The infamous Starbucks for Life game is now open, and you have the chance of winning 30 years worth of free drinks. Here’s how to play.

That glorious (and expensive) caffeine you drink on the daily? You have the chance to win 30 free years worth of it, courtesy of Starbucks! The Starbucks for Life game returns for its fourth year, giving Starbucks Rewards members the chance to win huge prizes from the beloved coffee joint. Get ready, because these deals are sweeter than a frappuccino with extra whip. In order to participate, you first need to go to StarbucksForLife.com. Then, earn “plays” by making purchases with either a Starbucks card or the Starbucks app! Here’s where it gets good.

Each “play” gets a game piece or an Instant Win. If you get three game pieces in a row, you win a prize, like Starbucks for Life, or Starbucks for a Month! There are new challenges unlocked every week to earn more plays and prizes, and lasts from November 27 to December 31. So, it takes some work, but you’ll be swimming in free coffee if you commit! And if you’re not a Starbucks Rewards member, you can still play a version of the game and win 30 days of Starbucks and more. Good luck!

Now, when Starbucks says “Starbucks For Life,” they mean the winner will receive “a daily credit for 30 years for one free food or beverage item redeemable at participating Starbucks stores in the United States.” Thirty years, of course, isn’t exactly “life,” but it’s still incredible!

Not participating, but still in the mood for some Starbucks? Good news; they just released their Juniper holiday drink! It’s basically a Christmas tree in a cup, which sounds weird, but it’s actually pretty great. It’s simply a latte, made with espresso, steamed milk, juniper syrup, and a dusting of pine-citrus sugar. Not your jam? The holiday staples — Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte — are all available.