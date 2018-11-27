Sophia Bush: Why ‘Surveillance’ Has Been The ‘Most Rewarding Working Experience’

Sophia Bush spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her upcoming new show ‘Surveillance,’ how you can give back on Giving Tuesday, her thoughts on a third ‘Incredibles’ movie, and more. Watch now!

Sophia Bush is set to star in the CBS spy drama pilot Surveillance. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about her incredible new role and why she’s loving “being involved” in the entire process of this show. “It really is so exciting,” she told HollywoodLife. “It’s been the most rewarding working experience I’ve ever had to date. There’s something for me about really being involved in all of it, having a seat at that table, and looking at our set builds and our design and all of our casting. You know, I’ve gone in and tested all of our actors so that they had somebody to read with who they’re going to be working with, and that feels like such an amazing thing to be able to do for my compadres, you know? It’s just so good, and our cast is so good. I really am beside myself.”

The actress also starred in the blockbuster Incredibles 2 as Voyd. The critically-acclaimed Disney movie was a box office hit and finally hit theaters 14 years after the beloved first movie. Sophia is totally down to continue the story in a potential third film. “We had the most wonderful time,” she said. “So I would be game any time they’re ready.”

The actress is also partnering with PayPal and urging everyone to give back on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27, and throughout the holiday season. “I get so excited about Giving Tuesday,” Sophia continued. “It’s truly one of my favorite days of the year, and I think we can all agree that the holidays get a bit nuts. They’re stressful, everyone’s running around trying to do all the things, trying to get to all the parties, trying to make sure the family’s happy, and it feels like a lot. And Giving Tuesday’s a really nice day to be reminded that the holidays are about family, about giving, about community, about coming together. I think there’s no better way to take all of that energy and that love and come together for the people around you… Last year was my first year working with PayPay, and we raised $64 million. I got the totals in January, I was like, ‘Sorry, this is a typo. What?’ It’s so amazing, and I’m hoping that our 2018 numbers can be even bigger, but I’m just honored that I get to use my platform to talk about an initiative like this. It’s very cool.”

She also explained PayPal’s amazing opportunity specifically for Giving Tuesday. “On the actual day of Giving Tuesday, PayPal matches 100 percent of donations made that day up to $500,000. So if you donate to charity through paypal.com/giveback on Giving Tuesday, 100 percent of your donation will be matched up to $500,000,” Sophia said. “And then every day afterward through the end of the year, PayPal matches 1 percent of all donations made at paypal.com/giveback. And that’s how we raised $64 million last year.”