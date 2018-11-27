Selena Gomez Resurfaces In New Puma Ad As She Continues Treatment: I’m ‘Strong’

Look who it is! A new ad for PUMA features Selena Gomez looking oh-so adorable, and we’re obsessed. Watch it here!

Oh, how we missed her! As Selena Gomez, 25, continues to focus on her health after rehab, PUMA has released a new ad for their collaboration. The ad, which they posted on Instagram, shows the “Fetish” singer and other young women talking about what makes them strong. Along with being strong, Selena also proudly describes herself as a “risk taker.” The short and sweet commercial is set to Sel’s song with Kygo, “It Ain’t Me”. Watch it below!

The video was likely filmed before Selena entered an East Coast mental health facility in October; she’s been keeping a low profile ever since. Selena looks so cute in the the ad, wearing her hair in unkempt curls, and decked out in — what else — PUMA! She seems geniunely happy, and you feel the passion in her words when she says she’s strong.

Selena has been collaborating with the sports brand for over a year. Her last campaign for PUMA was in September, shortly before her health scare. She posed in head-to-toe DEFY X SG gear, including skintight leggings, cool sneakers, and a bright pink sports bra. It was released on September 18. We seriously can’t wait to see the clothes from her new collection, and find out when the line hits stores. Right now, we only know that it’s “coming soon.”

We haven’t seen Selena out and about since her hospital stay, but a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s doing well! “Selena is feeling well again, and doing much better, after her health scare,” they said. “However, her body continues to be fragile and she fears she will always worry about one of her many health issues. But, for this brief moment, she is feeling much stronger, healthier and happier.”