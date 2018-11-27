Kourtney Kardashian Feels ‘Blessed’ That Scott Disick Spent Thanksgiving With Her & The Kids & Not Sofia

Kourtney Kardashian is impressed that Scott Disick prioritized his family on Thanksgiving, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! His decision even made the ‘KUWTK’ star ‘miss’ something…find out what that is.

Scott Disick, 35, in a new light…especially after this past Thanksgiving on Nov. 22! Although he's in a Sofia Richie, 20, he passed on a holiday with his girlfriend to Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. "Kourtney felt so blessed that Scott was there to celebrate Thanksgiving with the whole family," a source close to Kourtney EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. "She appreciated Scott so much for making their children a priority and spending the holiday with them, instead of Sofia." Scott especially proved his commitment when he slept over in the same house as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on the eve of turkey day, which Kourtney revealed in an Instagram post (see below). The move scored major brownie points with his ex-girlfriend.

“Kourtney sees how much Scott has matured lately and isn’t spending all his free time partying with the wrong crowd,” our source continues. Scott’s change in lifestyle is even making Kourt nostalgic, as our source reveals that “it makes her miss the good times they spent together.” But she’s still expecting more improvement from Scott, as our source adds that Kourtney “hopes he continues to change for the better.” But Scott didn’t only impress the mother to his children on Thanksgiving!

“Kourtney’s number one priority are her kids, and she knows how much it meant to them, and her, to all spend Thanksgiving together as a family,” our source explains. “Kourtney’s children have grown up in the public eye which can be challenging for kids at times, so she always makes sure to go out of her way to give them the most normal life possible. She wants her kids to know how much both their parents love them, and so it meant the world to her to have Scott there to celebrate all together.”

A second source elaborated on Kourtney’s relationship nostalgia that our first source touched on earlier! “Kourtney loved having Scott around so much, that she couldn’t help feel like this just might be the first step in them getting back together,” another source close to Kourtney EXCLUSIVELY tells us. But the reality television star isn’t trying to be a homewrecker! “She is not looking to steal Scott away from Sofia, but Kourt loves how much Scott has matured and changed since his time with Sofia,” our source clarifies, reiterating what our first insider told us! As for what changes she sees in the father to her children, our insider notes that “Kourtney feels Scott seems more honest, reliable, present and loving since he has been with Sofia…it is a side of him that she is pleasantly shocked to see and loves.”