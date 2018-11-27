11 Of North West’s Best Style Moments Of 2018: Bright Dresses, Track Suits & More

Like mother, like daughter! Kim Kardashian’s eldest is growing up in style, and we’ve got the outfit pics to prove it. Take a look at the mini fashion plate!

Just when we thought she couldn’t get any cuter, North West, 5, spent all of 2018 stepping out in the most adorable outfits. She’s clearly following in her mom Kim Kardashian‘s fashionable footsteps! She started the year off strong with a few stylish appearances in February, keeping things cozy and cute with sweatpants and sneakers. But from there, she ditched the casual looks for one adorable dress after another. Whether she was rocking a silky orange one with matching bright eyeshadow or holding hands with her parents in a floral gold kimono, North still paired her fancier ‘fits with sneakers. She’s nothing if not consistent!

One of our favorite looks, though, came in September when North walked her very first fashion show. Kim and Kanye West‘s eldest daughter was as sassy as could be hitting the L.O.L. Surprise catwalk and posing on the red carpet in a red leather jacket and a matching skirt. She was accessorized to a tee thanks to loafers and white socks, a zippered shirt, a black handbag and oversized sunglasses. And to top 2018 off, her first print modeling debut was this year as well! The little one was all smiles with her mom, 38, and grandma Kris Jenner, 63, as they lounged on the grass for a three-generational Fendi ad.

And as if North’s 2018 looks haven’t adorable enough, she isn’t the only KarJenner kid who has been showing off her sense of style! Her older cousin Penelope Disick, 6, is always wowing us with her fun fashion — and this year was no different! From fur coats to sassy boots, the little one reminded Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans that she’s also got a wardrobe to die for!