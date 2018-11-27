Nikki Bella Didn’t Even Think About John Cena On Bday Weekend: She’s In The ‘Best Place’ She’s Been In Years

Nikki Bella had ‘the best’ weekend after celebrating her 35th birthday with twin sister Brie on Nov. 21, and HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned why the WWE star ‘didn’t need ex John Cena in order to do so.’

Nikki Bella, 35, had one focus as she rang in her 35th year and another Thanksgiving…and it wasn’t her ex-boyfriend, John Cena, 41! It’s been nearly four months since they split (for good) in July, but the holiday season isn’t making her nostalgic. “Nikki had the best Thanksgiving weekend ever and she realized she didn’t need ex John Cena in order to do so, making it even easier for her to begin this next chapter of her life,” a source close to Nikki EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. There was no time to get wistful over her ex-fiancé, as Nikki had a busy weekend — her birthday fell on Nov. 21, the eve of Thanksgiving! “She flew to her hometown of Arizona on her birthday after celebrating with her brother, sister-in-law, and twin sister Brie in LA,” our source continues. But the party didn’t stop there, as the WWE star “kept the weekend flowing with large family dinners to celebrate the twins’ birthday and then the Thanksgiving holiday.” And we’ve learned who Nikki was focused on throughout the holiday weekend.

The only person — or rather, people — the Total Bellas star was thinking about was her family, as our source explains. She tagged along with her brother JJ Garcia and his kids, in addition to Brie and her one-year old daughter Birdie, for holiday activities like meeting Santa Claus, ice skating, and reconnecting with friends. The hometown trip did wonders for Nikki’s soul! “She was in a really great mood and is in the best place she has been in a really long time,” our insider tells us. “She was so happy to be surrounded by family and not thinking about John or work for awhile. She knows she’s going to be so busy come the new year, so she really was taking this time to relax and be with family.”

And being around family reminded Nikki of another good reason she split from John. “There’s nothing she loves more than being an auntie. Sure, it makes her have the itch for her own kids one day, but that almost helps her move forward since she knew deep down John didn’t want kids and that’s why the relationship will never work,” our source reveals. Yes, John may have caved in right before their breakup, but recall that he was very against having children throughout his and Nikki’s six-year relationship! With that said, “this weekend was just what [Nikki] needed and she’s so excited to return home again for Christmas,” our source says.

But don’t feel bad for John, as he’s not wallowing over the breakup either! Nikki’s former lover, who’s also a household name in the WWE community, is quite busy himself. “John has been in China for the last five months filming a movie with Jackie Chan that just ended,” a source close to John EXCLUSIVELY tells us of his upcoming film, Project X-traction. He also has his other film to promote, Bumble Bee, and has “picked up a few dates where he will be wrestling for the WWE,” our source says. His WWE schedule will bring him to New York City, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Columbus and Tallahassee at the end of December and beginning of January!

“So he is really busy and Nikki really hasn’t been on his mind at all. They will talk again and be friendly especially since they both work for the same company, but he is not putting any focus on getting back together with her because his job comes first,” our source explains. “He doesn’t want it to feel like its a slam in any way towards her but he just wants to focus on work because he is a big time workaholic and that will never change. It makes him the most comfortable and pursuing a relationship with Nikki or anyone else will be difficult because he isn’t slowing down anytime soon.” And neither is Nikki — we’re looking forward to what these two have in store!